J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
724-863-8900
Rebecca Nickle


1934 - 09
Rebecca Nickle Obituary
Rebecca (Schneider) Nickle, 84, of Wegley, died Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. She was born Sept. 11, 1934, in Trafford and was a daughter of the late Albert and Rebecca (Harrover) Schneider. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of Manor American Legion and Brush Creek Evangelical Lutheran Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph A. Nickle Sr.; brother, Albert Schneider, who was killed in action during World War II; and sister, Jane Bergman. Surviving are her five children, Nelson Klinek, of Redding, Calif., Ronald Klinek (Anita), of Apex, N.C., Joseph A. Nickle Jr. (Marie), of Jeannette, Jennine Bonifati, of Wegley, and Janeann Baker, of Manor; grandchildren, Stephanie Lorenzi (John), Amanda Nickle, Alexander Nickle, Sean Klinek, Jessica Baker and Kyle Klinek; four great-grandchildren, Braden Ray, Johnny Lorenzi, Russell Lorenzi and Amelia Baker; and sister, Susan White. The family would like to thank the physicians, nurses and staff of Excela Health Westmoreland for their loving care of Rebecca.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in Brush Creek Evangelical Lutheran Church. Interment will be in Brush Creek Cemetery.
To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019
