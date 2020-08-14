1/1
Rebecca R. Wissinger
1925 - 2020
Rebecca R. Wissinger, 95, of Unity Township, died Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at Loyalhanna Care Center, Derry Township. She was born April 19, 1925, in Unity Township, a daughter of the late Albert E. and Rachel (Summy) Cramer. She was a member of Latrobe Alliance Church, and liked TV game shows, knitting, crocheting, crossword puzzles, reading, and watching tennis and golf. She also loved her family, her African violets, her butterfly pin collection and vanilla ice cream. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Albert L. Wissinger; five brothers, John, Edward, Paul, William and Bernnie, and five sisters, Harriett and Emma Cramer, Lottie Gliden, Mildren Kunkle and Etta Anderson. She is survived by her son, Ronald D. Wissinger and wife Nina, of Unity Township, a granddaughter, Holly Chesla and husband Rob, of Derry; three great-grandchildren, Ryan, Adam and Rebecca; a brother, C. Elmer Cramer, of Unity Township; and several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and -nephews. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 2072 Route 130, Pleasant Unity. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday at Latrobe Alliance Church, 130 Kingston St., Latrobe, with the Rev. Timothy E. Young officiating. Everyone should go directly to the church. Please be prepared to adhere to all current CDC guidelines, including face masks and social distancing. Funeral home occupancy will be limited to 25 people at a time. Interment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Hempfield Township. The family suggests memorial contributions may be made to Latrobe Alliance Church. www.bachafh.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
16
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
AUG
16
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
AUG
17
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Latrobe Alliance Church
Funeral services provided by
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
2072 Route 130
Pleasant Unity, PA 15676-0504
(724) 423-2566
