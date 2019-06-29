Rebecca Sue (Stevenson) Wilkinson, 67, of Greensburg, died Wednesday, June 26, 2019, in UPMC Shadyside Hospital, Pittsburgh. She was born Feb. 29, 1952, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Albert and Loretta Carnathan Stevenson. She was Methodist by faith. Rebecca was employed at the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg. She enjoyed being a mother, doing crossword puzzles, helping people and giving to charities. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George W. Wilkinson Sr., in 2006. Rebecca is survived by her sons, George W. Wilkinson Jr. and Christopher Wilkinson, both of Greensburg; her daughters, Kimberly Clemens (Jody), of Greensburg, and Katrina Fritz (Mike), of Pittsburgh; her three brothers, Robert Stevenson (Renee), Albert Stevenson (Kay), both of Greensburg, and Dan Stevenson (Laura), of Lower Burrell; also, a number of nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be private. Rebecca's funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday in KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME, 524 N. Main St., Greensburg. Interment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park.

Should friends desire, memorials may be made to the , 510 Pellis Road, Suite 203, Greensburg, PA 15601. For online condolences, please visit www.kepplegraft.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from June 29 to June 30, 2019