Regina A. Smail, 83, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, at Excela Frick Hospital. She is, after nearly 20 years apart, reunited with her beloved daughter, Donna, for eternity. Regina was a devout Roman Catholic and attended Mass faithfully with her husband, Andrew (Bobo) every day when she was able, and watched Mass every day when she wasn't able to attend. Regina was a wonderful mother and a homemaker with exceptional cooking skills, which she shared with family, friends and neighbors alike. Her kindness and generosity were only exceeded by her humility. She will be greatly missed by family and friends. Regina was born Nov. 26, 1935, in Hecla, the daughter of the late Paul and Anna Nemeth. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Donna, in October 1999; her sister, Irene Rutkowski; brother, Paul Nemeth; brother, Edward Nemeth; and twin sister, Rita Onusko. She is survived by her husband of nearly 62 years, Andrew Smail; sister, Helen DeFlorio; four children, Deborah Goswick (Tim), of Greensburg, Diane Wadsworth (Michael), of Norvelt, David Smail (Denise), of Greensburg, and Denise McGill (Wayne), of Greensburg; four grandchildren, Lindsay Liprando, Greg Liprando (Ashley), Andy Liprando (Teea) and Ashley Caldwell; and three great-grandchildren, Shiloh, Laurel and Stella Liprando.

Family and friends will be received from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the JAY A. HOFFER FUNERAL HOME, Norvelt. A vigil service will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home. Transfer prayers will be at 9:15 a.m. Friday in the funeral home, followed by her funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Florian Catholic Church, with the Rev. John A. Sedlak as celebrant.

The family wishes to extend the deepest gratitude to all doctors, nurses, therapists and medical personnel who interacted with Mom, especially those who cared for her within the last year. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Regina's memory may be made to St. Florian Parish (United), Westmoreland County Food Bank and/or St. Jude's Children Research Hospital (Memphis, Tenn.). Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Feb. 28, 2019