Regina (Kobetich) Callen, 100, died Monday, March 16, 2020, in Winter Haven, Fla. She was born Dec. 17, 1919, in Calumet, Mich. She had been a resident of Winter Haven and formerly lived in Millerstown and Tarentum, Pa. most of her life. Regina lived her 100 years to the fullest. She had many hobbies and interests over her lifetime, but most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren and had a natural ability to form instant friendships with their friends and family as well. Not only did she spend time with her family, but she was there for them, body and soul, always making sure they had everything they needed, and showered them with an abundance of unconditional love their entire lifetime. Regina was an exemplary homemaker who loved gardening, canning, sewing, cooking and creating special recipes of her own. Regina was fun! She enjoyed dancing and held many parties in her home in Millerstown where family and friends would gather and dance to the tunes playing from her prized Wurlitzer Jukebox. Shopping was a favorite pastime her whole life. She loved finding a bargain and particularly loved finding unique items that would have special meaning to her family. Regina enjoyed a long career as a railroad car welder for Pullman Standard retiring after 30 years in 1981. In her later years, she was a passionate reader and found her greatest pleasure reading Danielle Steel books. She had a love of animals, and this was most evident in the love and companionship she shared with her beloved cats, Pumpkin and Cali. Regina will be remembered for her love of life and endless devotion to her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Anna (Majerle) Kobetich; her husband, William E. Callen, in 1980; daughter, Sylvia (Harold) Caldarelli, in 1976; brothers, Ralph Kobetich, Paul (Edna) Kobetich Jr., in 2001 and Edward (Mary) Kobetich, in 2003; sisters, Anna (Joseph) Clawson and Genevieve (Robert) Todd, in 2008; and longtime companion, Dominick Bertolino, in 2006. She is survived by her daughter, Shirley (Robert) Anderson, of New Kensington; son, William E. (Terri) Callen Jr., of Winter Haven, Fla.; son-in-law, Harold (Sylvia) Caldarelli, of Syracuse, N.Y.; 11 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held in Tarentum in the coming months.