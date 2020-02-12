Home

J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
724-863-8900
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
Service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
9:30 AM
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
Regina Chruscial
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Regina Chruscial


1959 - 2020
Regina Chruscial Obituary
Regina "Gina" (Truax) Chruscial, 60, of Irwin, died Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, in AGH Forbes, Monroeville. She was born Oct. 15, 1959, in Wilkinsburg, a daughter of the late James "Tom" and Nancy K. (Stark) Truax. Prior to her retirement, she was employed at Giant Eagle. She was a member of the Benevolent and Protected Order of Elks 2313, of Norwin, and also a member of the Immaculate Conception Church, in Irwin. Surviving are her husband, Alan Churscial; three children, Heather Adamson and her husband, Derek, of North Huntingdon, Brian Chruscial and his wife, Meg, of Pittsburgh, and Melanie Chruscial, of North Versailles; three grandchildren, Hunter, Abby and Kennedy; a sister, Rose Ciancio and her husband, Rick, of Irwin; a brother, Michael Truax, also of Irwin; and several nieces and nephews. Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. A blessing service will be held 9:30 a.m. Friday in the funeral home. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.
