Regina "Joanne" Heidler, 86, a resident of Pistakee Highlands, McHenry, Ill., for almost 50 years, died Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at her daughter's home in Rochester, Minn. She was born Sept. 6, 1933, in Morris Township, Pa., and grew up in Jeannette. Joanne received her bachelor's degree from West Chester State Teachers College and her master's degree in education from Duquesne University, Pittsburgh. She was an elementary school teacher who left teaching to become a homemaker. Joanne enjoyed baking, crocheting, sewing and gardening. As her children grew, she became a longtime substitute teacher in the Johnsburg School District. A member of the Friends of the Library, Joanne was one of the founders of the Johnsburg Library and a longtime member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. She was also active with . Survivors include her children, Hans Heidler, of Algonquin, Ill., and Gretchen (John Winter) Heidler-Winter, of Rochester, Minn.; grandson, Gabriel Winter; sister-in-law, Mary Ellen Florey; six nephews; one niece; and many friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, John C. Heidler, in 2003; parents, George and Elsie (Kraus) Florey; and brother, Alvin Florey.
Friends of the family may call from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at HAMSHER LAKESIDE FUNERALS AND CREMATIONS, 12 N. Pistakee Lake Road, Fox Lake, Ill. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 9, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 2302 W. Church St., Johnsburg, Ill. Burial will be in St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery, Johnsburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Joanne's name may be made to the Johnsburg Educational Partnership Foundation (JEPF), 2222 W. Church St., Johnsburg, IL 60051, or www.JEPF.org. You may leave online condolences for the family at www.HamsherLakeside.com, or for information, call 847-587-2100.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 4, 2019