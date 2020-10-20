Regina K. Halley, 97, of Greensburg, formerly of Elizabeth Township and McKeesport, passed away Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at St. Anne Home in Greensburg. She was a member of St. Michael Parish, in Elizabeth Township. Born Feb. 13, 1923, in McKeesport, she was a daughter of the late Michael and Cecelia (Kalicicki) Klune and wife of the late Frank A. Halley. She is survived by her daughter, Mary Ann Henderson, of Moundsville, W.Va.; grandson, Brian (Julie) Henderson, of Columbus, Ohio; great-grandsons, Lucas and Zachary Henderson; niece, Sally Shaw Beatty, of Wexford; nephew, Robert Shaw, of Silver Spring, Md.; and several other nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Elinor Shaw. There is no visitation. Mass and burial are private. Arrangements are by the PAUL E. BEKAVAC FUNERAL HOME, Elizabeth. Offer condolences at www.bekavacfuneralhome.com
