Regina K. Halley
1923 - 2020
Regina K. Halley, 97, of Greensburg, formerly of Elizabeth Township and McKeesport, passed away Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at St. Anne Home in Greensburg. She was a member of St. Michael Parish, in Elizabeth Township. Born Feb. 13, 1923, in McKeesport, she was a daughter of the late Michael and Cecelia (Kalicicki) Klune and wife of the late Frank A. Halley. She is survived by her daughter, Mary Ann Henderson, of Moundsville, W.Va.; grandson, Brian (Julie) Henderson, of Columbus, Ohio; great-grandsons, Lucas and Zachary Henderson; niece, Sally Shaw Beatty, of Wexford; nephew, Robert Shaw, of Silver Spring, Md.; and several other nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Elinor Shaw. There is no visitation. Mass and burial are private. Arrangements are by the PAUL E. BEKAVAC FUNERAL HOME, Elizabeth. Offer condolences at www.bekavacfuneralhome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Paul E. Bekavac Funeral Home
221 Second St
Elizabeth, PA 15037
4123844344
