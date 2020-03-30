|
Regina M. Colberg passed away peacefully in her sleep Saturday, March 21, 2020, at the age of 87. She spent her last days at home in Glenshaw, where she'd made a life with her husband, Edward T. Colberg, and their six children. She also had 17 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Family defined her life as a mother, as a grandmother where "Mammaw" could always be counted on to remember every birthday and special event, as a beloved sister and as everyone's "Aunt Jean," where everyone can still hear her exclaiming, "Cheese and crackers and codfish and holy bananas!" She graduated from the St. Francis School of Nursing in 1954 and spent many years serving as a nurse in locations throughout Pittsburgh and the North Hills. She asked everyone to embrace our greater family by donating to charity or doing something nice for someone in her memory.