Regina M. "Jean" Love, 93, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away peacefully, Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, surrounded by her family, at her home. Jean was born Jan. 27, 1926, in Mt. Pleasant, the daughter of the late Regis and Marie Connors Biller Guzik. Surviving are her son, Robert Love (Joyce); daughter, Shirley McCracken (Dennis); daughter-in-law, Doris Rath Love; grandchildren, Kathy Magyor (Eric), Richard Love (Linda), Patrick McCracken, Carrie Rangeen (Aziz) and Amanda McCracken; great-grandchildren, Sarah and Nicholas Love; sisters-in-law, Freda Stoner, Mary Love and Ethel Love; also numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Love, in 1991; a son, William "Bill" Love; stepfather, Frank Guzik; brother, William Biller (Gladys); infant brother, Robert Biller; and a nephew, William Biller Jr. (Tessie).
There will be no visitation or viewing; interment will be private. A memorial service to celebrate the life of Jean will be announced by the family in the spring. Arrangements are under the direction of SALOOM-REGA FUNERAL SERVICE, 730 W. Main St., Mt. Pleasant.
The family would like to extend their appreciation and thanks to the Allegheny Health Network Hospice nurses and staff for the kind care of Jean, and would like donations in her memory directed to the Allegheny Health Network Hospice, 500 Commonwealth Drive, Warrendale, PA 15086, Attention Hospice Donations. Pease visit Jean's online memorial at www.saloom-rega.com to sign the condolence guestbook. Richard Rega, funeral director.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 18, 2019