Regina R. (Kubasky) Kolonosky, 84, of Mt. Pleasant, died Saturday, March 30, 2019, in Excela Health Frick Hospital, Mt. Pleasant. Mrs. Kolonosky was born July 30, 1934, in Mt. Pleasant, the daughter of the late Joseph and Rose Nazur Kubasky. She was a member of Visitation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Roman Catholic Church and its Christian Mothers. Regina was a 1952 graduate of the former Hurst High School. She had been employed as a telemarketer for Montgomery Ward and as a sales clerk for the former Thrift Sales Co. in Mt. Pleasant. Regina enjoyed doing crafts, ceramics, going to the Casino and shopping, but most of all spending time with her family. She is survived by her loving family, her devoted husband of 63 years, John A. Kolonosky; her children, John J. Kolonosky and his wife Tammie, of Mt. Pleasant, and Lisa M. Durst and her husband Brian, of McKinney, Texas; her son-in-law, Ronald R. Smen, of Pleasant Unity; her grandchildren, Jeffrey Smen (Rachael), Heather Cosalter (Bill), Jillian Smen (Eric), John B. Kolonosky, Brook Durst and Claire Durst; and by her great-grandchildren, Tyler Kolonosky and Mia Cosalter. She is also survived by her sister, Eleanor Phillipp, of Latrobe. In addition to her parents, Regina was preceded in death by her daughter, Carol J. Smen, in 2015.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at GALONE-CARUSO FUNERAL HOME, 204 Eagle St., Mt. Pleasant. A parish wake service will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home. A blessing service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home followed by her funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in Visitation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Roman Catholic Church, Mt. Pleasant, with the Rev. Richard J. Kosisko as celebrant. Interment will be in Visitation Parish Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant.

