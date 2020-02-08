|
Regina Rose (Koloshinsky) Sestak passed away peacefully Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. She was born March 13, 1929, to Andrew and Stella (Czech) Koloshinsky, in Marguerite. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph S. Sestak; brothers, Vincent, Bernard, Andrew and John; and sister, Bernice (Polcha). After retiring from the garment factory in Norvelt, she lovingly raised her two children, Joseph (Lisa), of Norvelt, and Dianne (James) Fretz, of Greensburg. She was also an endearing grandmother to Kaiman Fretz, Emily Sestak and Kayla Fretz; and great-granddaughter, Jayden Fretz. She is survived by her brother, Regis Koloshinsky and his wife, Betsy, of North Charleston, SC. Additionally, she will be sadly missed by her special friends, Max, Sammie and Lucy. The family wishes a special thanks to the kind staff of DCI, Mt. Pleasant, and the therapy team at RNC for all of their attentive care over the past few years. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday in Visitation of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Mt. Pleasant, with the Rev. Richard J. Kosisko as celebrant. Interment will follow at Middle Presbyterian Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .