Regis A. McAteer, 85, of Latrobe, passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. Born June 24, 1933, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late Edward McAteer and Mary (Burns) McAteer Downs. Regis was a member of St. Rose Church, Latrobe. Prior to his retirement, he had been employed by the Florence Mining Company and had previously been employed at Toyad for more than 20 years. A veteran of the Korean War, he served in the Army and was a member of the American Legion Post No. 515, Latrobe. Regis was an avid sports fan, especially of the Pittsburgh teams. He also enjoyed gardening and was very good at fixing all sorts of things. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Lee D. McAteer; one brother, Robert E. McAteer Sr.; and two sisters, Rita McCullough and Geraldine McCurdy. Regis is survived by his wife, Caroline M. (Malik) McAteer, of Latrobe; one son, Regis G. McAteer, of Greensburg; and he is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

There will be no public visitations. Services and interment are private. Arrangements are being handled by the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019