Regis "Jeff" Bridge, 62, of Latrobe, passed away Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at his home. Born March 25, 1957, in Latrobe, he was a son of Sarah (Carr) Bridge Bryga, of Mt. Pleasant, and the late Regis Bridge. Jeff had worked at Chestnut Ridge Foam for more than 34 years and had been a lab manager for the past 25 years. He enjoyed working there and always thought of it as family. He enjoyed spending time with his granddaughters, gardening, golfing and watching football. Jeff was a member of the Frontier Club and the White House Club, where he served as an officer for more than 30 years. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Jaxn Daniel; and a brother, Daniel Bridge. Along with his mother, Jeff is survived by his wife, Johnette (O'Barto) Bridge, of Latrobe; one son, Daniel D. Bridge and his wife, Lacey, of Latrobe; two daughters, Danielle Bridge, of Latrobe, and Brittany Bridge and Nate, of Latrobe; three granddaughters, Kayleigh, Breighlyn and Natalia; three sisters, Rhonda DeStefino, of Arizona, Susie Barcic, of Mt. Lebanon, and Terri Young, of Florida. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Family and friends will be received from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. A funeral liturgy will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home with the Rev. Thomas P. Curry, OSB, officiating. Inurnment will follow at Unity Cemetery.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Sept. 1 to Sept. 2, 2019