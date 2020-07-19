Regis George Matesic, born June 7 1941, 79 years old, joined our heavenly father Monday, July 13, 2020. Although he resided in Sebring, Fla. for the last 22 years, he returned home to Pittsburgh, where he passed peacefully, surrounded by family. Regis served six years in the Marine Corps Reserve. His passions were hunting, fishing and the outdoors. His hobbies included collecting Lionel trains, firearms, and classic cars with a particular love of Mustangs. Regis was a longtime member of the Efesee Lodge Sportsmans Club in Hammersley Fork, Pa., and Moose Lodge No. 2259, of Sebring, Fla. While enjoying retirement, Regis and Connie had the opportunity to travel extensively. He especially loved visiting Croatia and Slovenia, where his grandparents were born. Regis had an innate ability to reach people on every level. He loved being a dad and was a father figure to many. Most of all, Regis will be remembered for his friendly personality, devotion to family, sarcastic wit, charismatic storytelling, wicked dance moves at family events, and home-cooked Sunday breakfasts. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Helen (Stofko) Matesic. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Connie Cochran Matesic; children, Melissa (Anthony) Cortazzo, Monica (Nir) Eshkoli and Megan (Terry) Srokose; grandchildren, Anthony Cortazzo IV, Ashton Cortazzo, Griffin Srokose and Kyler Srokose: sisters, Georgene Matesich and Maureen Winkler; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. A special thank you to AHN Healthcare at Home Hospice for their loving care. There will be a celebration of life in June 2021. MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., Jeannette is assisting the family with arrangements. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to Western Pennsylvania Conservancy at www.waterlandlife.org
. To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com
.