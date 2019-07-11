Reid Jacob Spaugy Jr., 68, of Stahlstown, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Tuesday, July 9, 2019. Prior to retirement, he was employed by U.S. Steel, Clarion Works. He was preceded in death by his oldest daughter, Lona. He is survived by his wife of 19 years, Nancy Cramer Spaugy; a daughter, Lara (Jimmy) Bloom, of Brownsville, her son, Nick and daughter, Megan, and one great-granddaughter, Lindsey; two sons, Matthew Spaugy, of Mt. Pleasant, and Micah Spaugy, of Newell, and his daughter, Abegail; and living at home are Jake and Nancy's daughter, Serina, along with Desiree, and Cheyanne, and her fiance, James Hough. These are Jake's granddaughters whom he and Nancy raised as daughters since birth.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by SNYDER FUNERAL HOME INC., Ligonier.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that you take someone you love to dinner. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from July 11 to July 12, 2019