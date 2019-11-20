|
|
Reida M. (Gray) Thomas, 78, of Greensburg, passed away Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at St. Anne Home. Born May 21, 1941, she was the eldest daughter of the late Floyd O. and Reida K. Gray. In addition to her parents, Reida was preceded in death by her beloved husband, David H. Thomas Sr.; his parents, George and Dorothy Thomas; a sister, JoAnn Rager; and brothers-in-law, Larry Rager and Michael Kramer. Reida was a member of Jeannette Assembly of God Church and also helped establish Assembly of God Church, in Whitehouse, Fla., where she resided for more than 40 years. Some of her Christian service included teaching Sunday school, helping with missions and singing in the choir. She retired from the military civil service after 28 years of service before moving back to PA in 2005. Reida loved flowers and had been an avid gardener and bird watcher. She loved family gatherings and enjoyed the "Gray Girls Day Out" and "Sister's Only" weekends. Reida is survived by her two sons, David H. Thomas Jr., of Greensburg, and Allan J. (Angel) Thomas, of Jeannette; sisters, Merrilee Kramer, of Wilkes-Barre, Tawny (John) Hays, of Fredericksburg, Va., Shellie (Jerry) Perry, of Pittsburgh and Cindy (Mark) Ball, of Greensburg; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to express heartfelt thanks to Excela Hospice for the expert care, compassion and guidance.
Friends and family are invited to celebrate the life of Reida at a memorial service at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, in Assembly of God Church, 246 Pleasant Valley Road, Jeannette, PA 15644 with Pastor T.J. Kroll officiating.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Excela Hospice, 532 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, or Samaritans Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607. MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 20, 2019