Rella "Diamond" (Smith) Risoli went home to our lord Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at Westmoreland Manor, in Greensburg. She lived a full life of faith, service and love of family for more than 98 years. Born and raised in Chicago and Shelbyville, Ill., Diamond resided in South Plainfield, N.J., and Blue Ridge, Texas, before settling to Greensburg in 2014. A devoted catholic, Diamond was a communicant of St. Paul's Church. Throughout her life, her faith and service for others made her shine brighter than any earthly diamond, but her love for her family was truly her greatest gift. She is survived by four children, Viola Risoli Mann and husband, Bill (deceased), of Middlesex, N.J., Antoinette Risoli Myers and husband, Tom, of Greensburg, John Risoli and wife, Donna, of Madison, Fla., and Chris Risoli and wife, Shelly, of Blue Ridge, Texas; 11 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the McCRISKIN-GUSTAFSON HOME FOR FUNERALS, 2425 Plainfield Ave., South Plainfield, NJ 07080.
Please see www.mccriskinfuneralhome.com. for more details. The Risoli family would like to express gratitude and praise for the loving care providers and staff at Westmoreland Manor, in Greensburg. In lieu of flowers, donations in Diamond's memory would be appreciated.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 17, 2019