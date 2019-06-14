Rem-Marie Lynn Klosky-Williams, 7, of Mt. Pleasant, was tragically taken as a result of a vehicle accident Friday, June 7, 2019. Born Sept. 16, 2011, in Greensburg, she was the loving daughter of Angela Klosky and Jeffrey Williams. Rem-Marie Lynn Klosky-Williams was a beautiful girl with so much to offer the world. With a passionate love for animals, nature and life, she faced the world with a smile and a willingness to learn and grow. Many hearts will remain broken and incomplete at her unexpected and early loss. She is joined in death with her father, Jeffrey Williams. Remmy is survived by her mother, Angela Klosky; stepfather, Craig Whirlow; brothers, Soren Klosky-Williams, Parker Klosky and Nik Whirlow; great-grandmother, Lynn Williams; grandparents, Kevin and Jackie Klosky, Cindy and Ralph Beatty and Bonnie and Merle Whirlow; great-aunt, Renae Williams; aunts and uncles, Jordan Beatty, Samantha and David Pitts and Carey and Brian Gray; as well as many other relatives, friends, and loved ones.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in the JAY A. HOFFER FUNERAL HOME, Norvelt. A wake service will be held at 3 p.m. Friday in the funeral home. Blessing service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home, followed by her funeral Mass at 11 a.m., in Visitation Church, with the Rev. Richard J. Kosisko as celebrant. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on June 14, 2019