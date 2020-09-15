1/1
Rena A. Kish
1927 - 2020-09-13
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rena's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rena A. Piemme Kish, 93, of New Kensington, passed away peacefully at Logan Place on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. She was born Jan. 31, 1927, in New Kensington and was a daughter of the late John and Elizabeth Orris Piemme. Rena was a 1945 graduate of Ken-Hi and a member of Trinity United Christian Church, Lower Burrell. She enjoyed reading, shopping, traveling, spending time at the family summer cottage and socializing with friends and family. Rena was a talented homemaker and also co-owned and worked in the family businesses, New Ken Glass, The Picture Frame Shop and Allegheny Gallery. She is survived by her loving daughter, Judy (Jeff) Shields, of Oakmont; cherished grandsons, Robert (Allison) Joseph, of Olympic Valley, Calif., and Dr. John (Lauren) Shields, of Oakmont; and precious great-grandchildren, Violet, Henry and Charles. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 38 years, Robert A. Kish, three brothers and two sisters. Viewing will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, at ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington, where a funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. The Rev. Dean Ward will officiate. Burial will be in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley. www.rossgwalker.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ross G. Walker Funeral Home Ltd.
217 Freeport Rd
New Kensington, PA 15068
7243351234
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ross G. Walker Funeral Home Ltd.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved