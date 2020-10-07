1/1
Renee K. Tarris
It is with great sadness that the family of Renee Kathleen Hearn Tarris, 45, announces her death on Aug. 26, 2020. She was a native of Bay City, Texas, and resident of Greensburg for many years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lee E. Hearn and Darlene Surber Hearn. Remembering her with love are her sons, Colton Lee Hearn and Gaige Marton Tarris, of Greensburg; and her sister, Nicole Hearn Davis, of Holly Springs, N.C. The family will hold a service of remembrance at a later date.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 7, 2020.
