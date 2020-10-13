1/1
Renee M. Baker
1975 - 2020
Renee M. (Grazier) Baker, 45, of Lower Burrell, passed away Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in her home after her courageous battle with cancer. At the time of her passing, she was surrounded by her beloved family and cherished friends. Renee was born Oct. 9, 1975, in New Kensington. She is survived by her beloved daughter, Tamira J. Rakes, who was her forever-faithful "left hand" and best friend; and her loving and supporting husband, Wayne E. Baker. In addition to her husband and daughter, Renee is survived by her father, Stanley "Bob" Grazier; stepfather, Walter "Butch" King; sisters, Heather J. (John) Mcgovern, and Sherrie L. (Alan) Vernon; a stepbrother, Shawn (Jennifer) King; nieces Haley Oglietti and Jay-cee (Andrew) Bowers; a nephew, Matthew Betts; and many other great-nieces and -nephews. Renee was preceded in death by her dear mother, Jean Ann King. Renee will be remembered for her unconditional thoughtfulness, loving spirit, and signature laugh. Her presence was infectious, and the room would light up when she entered. She was a compassionate caregiver and loved helping others. Renee especially loved her animals, notably her rescue pit bull, Honey, who will be laid to rest with her. Family and friends are welcome from 3 to 7 pm. Wednesday, followed by a service at 7 p.m., at the RJ SLATER IV FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 1000 Freeport Rd., New Kensington. Due to the current social restrictions and respect for the family, please wear a mask and practice social distancing. A private burial will take place at Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell. Online condolences can be made at www.rjslater.com.



Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
R J Slater Iv Funeral Home & Cremation Service
OCT
14
Service
07:00 PM
R J Slater Iv Funeral Home & Cremation Service
