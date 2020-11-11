1/
Renn A. McKelvey
1936 - 2020
Renn Alan McKelvey, 84, of Lower Burrell, passed away Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, in Belair Health and Rehabilitation Canter, Lower Burrell. He was born Sept. 2, 1936, in Arnold, to the late Robert and Gladys Zackarius McKelvey. Renn worked for American Saint Gobain Glass and then later for Braeburn Alloy Steel in the Melt Shop. He is a veteran of the National Guard and enjoyed hunting and fishing. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Charles McKelvey. Renn is survived by his wife, Merrily Evans McKelvey; children, Mark McKelvey, and Lori (Forest) Neff; four stepchildren; two grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter. As per Renn's wishes, all services and burial were private and entrusted to the JOSEPH J. CARDARO FUNERAL HOME, New Kensington, 724-337-3325.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph J Cardaro Funeral Home
1125 Kenneth Ave
New Kensington, PA 15068
(724) 337-3325
