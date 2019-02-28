Reno J. Vesco Sr., 81, of Luxor, died Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, in Latrobe Hospital after fighting a long battle with dementia and Alzheimer's. He went to be with the Lord with his children, Bruna and Reno Jr., by his side. He was born July 14, 1937, in Luxor, a son of the late John and Barbara Rena Brunori Vesco. He was a cement mason and had 60 years in Masons Union No. 526, doing what he loved. He was a very proud veteran of the Marine Corps. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Bruna Vera Chiado Lockard, and his two best friends, Carl (Veep) Berginc and Pat Pace. He is survived by his son, Reno J. Vesco Jr. (Beth), of Latrobe; daughter, Bruna M. Leonard (Joe), of Luxor; three grandchildren, Joshua Milliron, Reno J. Vesco III and Brianna Lartz; two great-grandchildren, Isabella Milliron and A'King Lartz; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Reno at 1 p.m. March 3, 2019, at the Latrobe Fraternal Order of the Eagles, 213 Spring St.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Reno Vesco Sr., c/o Bruna Leonard, 119 Tipple Row, Greensburg PA 15601. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019