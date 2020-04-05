Home

Revella M. Vuick


1930 - 2020
Revella M. Vuick Obituary
Revella M. (Blackstone) Vuick "GOAT" (Greatest of All Time), 89, of Level Green, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020, in Transitions Health Care of North Huntingdon. Revella was born June 22, 1930, in Pittsburgh, the daughter of the late Elmer and Esther (Reitzel) Blackstone. Revella was a retired cafeteria aid for the Penn-Trafford School District at Trafford Middle School and was the former owner of the Level Green Roller Rink. She was a member of Word of Life Ministries in Greensburg, a volunteer for many activities such as Girl Scout Leader and the Penn-Trafford Cheerleader Parents. In addition to their parents, Revella was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin M. Vuick, in 1996; and her siblings, Sylvia (Ray) Hornby, Norman Blackstone (the late Gladys Dudash), Clement (Frances) Blackstone and Bruce (Monica) Blackstone. Revella is survived by her daughter, Melissa (Charles) Marsh, of Level Green; her stepgrandchildren, Jessica (John) Fetterman, Jamie (Aaron) Lallement and Brandon (Carlyn) Marsh; six stepgreat-grandchildren; her sister-in-law, Natalie Vuick; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Stephanie Sudina and the Visiting Angels for providing respite companionship for Revella. All funeral services will be private due to the pandemic health situation. A private burial will be in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont. The JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME INC., Trafford, 412-372-3111 is assisting the family with arrangements. www.dobrinickfhinc.com.
