Rhonda Sue Allison, 66, of Scottdale, passed away at 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at her residence. Rhonda was born Jan. 6, 1954, in Mt. Pleasant and was a daughter of the late Raymond and Ruth Laverne (Sherman) Sturtz. She married Robert G. Allison on Jan. 11, 1975. Rhonda was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She graduated from Southmoreland High School, class of 1972, and was employed for the past 20 years as the children's librarian at the Scottdale Public Library. Rhonda was a lifelong and faithful member of Scottdale Church of Christ, where she served as organist, choir director and Sunday school superintendent. She was a noted piano instructor and was a co-founder of the Scottdale Concert Band. She and her husband Rob enjoyed their longtime collaboration with the Heritage Singers & Players, Stephen Foster Performances and Christmastime caroling. Rhonda will be sadly missed by her loving family: her husband of 45 years, Robert G. "Rob" Allison; her three children, Ryan Allison and his wife Emily, of Columbus, Ohio, Raeanna Paterson and her husband Robert, of Allegheny Township, and Rachelle Allison, of Robinson Township; her granddaughter, Hadley Allison; her sister, Ruthann Bigley and her husband Dr. David Bigley, of Scottdale; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her two brothers, Rodney and Ronald Sturtz. Rhonda shared her love of classic music with her husband, sister and three children, all of whom have decades of embarrassing photos in period costumes to prove it. Rhonda enjoyed collecting umbrellas, listening to Celtic music and hanging out with her four cats: Horton, Finnegan, Penelope and Zazzle. Rhonda is remembered by her family as her favorite book character, Mary Poppins: "practically perfect in every way." Personalized arrangements are under the professional supervision of ROBERT B. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME, 105 Spring St., Scottdale (724-887-5300 / www.fergusonfunerals.com
/ GPS: N40 degrees 06.136, W79 degrees 35.278). Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home chapel. Additional viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at Scottdale Church of Christ, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday with Preacher Rick Phillips officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to the Scottdale Public Library and donated children's books that can be brought to visitation. Love Lasts Forever!