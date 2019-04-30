|
Ria D. Stoupas, 70, of Greensburg, passed away Monday, April 29, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Demos Stoupas of 44 years; loving mother of Lia (David) Sinsley, of Greensburg, and Catherine Stoupas, of California; cherished grandmother of Demosthenes and Sophia; sister of Angie (Michael) Anthony and Peter (Zoe) Argereas; cherished aunt of George Anthony, Steven (Julia) Anthony, and Peter Anthony; also survived by many nieces, nephews, godchildren, and beloved friends. Ria was the owner of Alterations and Fashions by Ria in Greensburg for 20 years. She was a passionate and caring person, who always had a big heart for helping others.
Friends welcome from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at Presentation of Christ Greek Orthodox Church (Ypapanti). An 11 a.m. funeral service will follow. Arrangements by PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 700 Linden Ave. at Cable; East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800. Ria will be laid to rest at Monongahela Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Catherine Philoptochos Society, 1575 Electric Ave., East Pittsburgh, PA 15112.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Apr. 30, 2019