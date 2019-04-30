Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ria Stoupas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ria D. Stoupas

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ria D. Stoupas Obituary
Ria D. Stoupas, 70, of Greensburg, passed away Monday, April 29, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Demos Stoupas of 44 years; loving mother of Lia (David) Sinsley, of Greensburg, and Catherine Stoupas, of California; cherished grandmother of Demosthenes and Sophia; sister of Angie (Michael) Anthony and Peter (Zoe) Argereas; cherished aunt of George Anthony, Steven (Julia) Anthony, and Peter Anthony; also survived by many nieces, nephews, godchildren, and beloved friends. Ria was the owner of Alterations and Fashions by Ria in Greensburg for 20 years. She was a passionate and caring person, who always had a big heart for helping others.
Friends welcome from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at Presentation of Christ Greek Orthodox Church (Ypapanti). An 11 a.m. funeral service will follow. Arrangements by PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 700 Linden Ave. at Cable; East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800. Ria will be laid to rest at Monongahela Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Catherine Philoptochos Society, 1575 Electric Ave., East Pittsburgh, PA 15112.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Apr. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.