|
|
Richard A. "Bo" Davis, 75, of Penn Township, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019. He was born Sept. 8, 1943, in Greensburg, to the late Edwin and Jeanne (Taylor) Davis. Bo was the owner of Triple "D" Auto Parts in Penn Township for the last 38 years and was a Marines veteran. Rich is survived by his beloved spouse of 57 years, Mary Ann (Radakovich); two sons, Richard (Carol) Davis Jr. and Danny (Heidi) Davis; two daughters, Renee (Jim) Aiken and Danae (Brian) Wright; also survived by eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He was predeceased by his brother, Ed Davis.
Friends will be received from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City, 724-744-2721, where services will be at 8:15 a.m. Monday. Entombment with military honors will follow at Twin Valley Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to any Penn Township local organization. Online condolences can be made at www.Lindsay-JobeFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 16, 2019