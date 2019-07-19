|
Richard A. Hofmann, 61, of West Newton, died Thursday, July 18, 2019. He was born Jan. 24, 1958, a son of the late Alfred "Bill" and Rose (Troiano) Hofmann. Rich was a lifelong member of the West Newton Volunteer Fire Department. He was a social member of various organizations, including the Leiderkrantz of Colinsburg and the Jacob Miller Sportmen Club. Surviving are his children, Stacey Hofmann, Melissa Whipkey and husband, Corey, Jeremy Hofmann, Melana Hofmann and Brett, Marcus Hofmann and Kaitlyn, and Maegan Fumich and Tina; grandchildren, Sommur Hofmann and Autumn Bruno; siblings, Alfred Hofmann and wife, Becky, Alma "Sis" Brozak and husband, Gerry, and Betty Mains; special friend, Linda Darnell; and his furry companion, Baby Girl. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Jacqueline Bittner; and brother-in-law, Norman Mains.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the J. WILLIAM McCAULEY JR. FUNERAL HOME, West Newton.
Condolences may be left at http://www.mccauleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on July 19, 2019