Richard A. Kafoury, 61, of Arnold, passed away Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at Family Hospice in Lawrenceville. He was born Aug. 31, 1958, and was a son of the late Neheem and Irene Kafoury. Richard was an avid football fan and also enjoyed gardening, collecting trains and dog sitting. He is survived by his sister, Melanie Vasilopus; niece, Amanda Simon (Jason); and nephew, Jonathan Vasilopus. Services will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to RJ SLATER IV FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 1000 Freeport Road, New Kensington, 724-335-0100. Online condolences can be made at www.rjslater.com
