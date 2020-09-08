Richard A. Kazimer, 80, of Export, died peacefully Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, in RNC, Rehabilitation and Nursing Center at Greater Pittsburgh of Greensburg. He was born April 21, 1940, in Swissvale, the son of the late Alexander M. and Mary (Lezek) Kazimer. Prior to retiring, Richard was employed in the drafting/security/maintenance/sales industry. He was a longtime member of Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church, Murrysville, and Knights of Columbus, Lodge 4266. Richard will be greatly missed by his daughters, Christina Nagle (husband, Edward Nagle), of McKees Rocks, Nannette Matz (husband, Eric Matz), of Wheeling, W.Va., and JoAnn Kazimer (husband, Michelangelo Di Giuseppe), of Pittsburgh; and their mother, Nancy Kazimer. Richard was the proud grandfather of Emily, Alexis, Sarah and Edward Nagle, Ethan Matz, and Gloria and Matteo Di Giuseppe. Family and friends are welcome to attend a gathering from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church, 4200 Old William Penn Highway, Murrysville, which will be immediately followed at 10:30 a.m. by a funeral Mass. Graveside committal services and interment in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont, will follow. VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177, has been entrusted with the arrangements. To send online expressions of sympathy, obtain grief support information or directions, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com
.