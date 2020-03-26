|
Richard A. Leeper, 81, of Acme, died Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at his home. He was born Aug. 1, 1938, in Alice, a son of the late John R. and Josephine A. Zimmerman Leeper. He was a graduate of the former Hurst High School. For many years he was owner and operator, along with his brother, of Leeper's Market in Acme, and then was the sole owner in later years. He was a member of the Kecksburg VFD, Kecksburg Sportsmen, Lions Club and he attended the Acme Open Bible Church. He is survived by his wife, Ann F. Hooks Leeper; three children, Richard A. Leeper, of Acme, Lisa Leeper Cesario, of Mt. Pleasant, and John Leeper, of Acme; his grandchildren, Edward Leeper and his wife, Nadine, Megan Roupe and her husband, Adam, Nathan Zufall and his wife, Kristen, Amber Manzi and her husband, Chris, Ana Barkley and her husband, Heath, Aaron Cesario and Calan Leeper; and eight great-grandchildren. He was the last surviving member of his immediate family. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Donald Leeper. Due to the Covid-19 national emergency, there will be no public viewing with private interment in the Mt. Joy Cemetery. All arrangements are under the direction of the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME INC., 406 E. Washington St., Mt. Pleasant. To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.