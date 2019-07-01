Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
|
Services
John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
601 Weldon Street
Latrobe, PA 15650
(724) 537-2001
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
601 Weldon Street
Latrobe, PA 15650

Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
601 Weldon Street
Latrobe, PA 15650

Liturgy
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
601 Weldon Street
Latrobe, PA 15650

Resources
Richard A. Pavlik


1956 - 2019
Richard A. Pavlik Obituary
Richard A. Pavlik, 63, of Greensburg, passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019. Born April 8, 1956, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late Michael A. Pavlik and Anna R. (Golden) Pavlik. Richard was a dedicated employee of Scott Electric, Greensburg, and a member of the Lloydsville Sportsmen Association. He will be remembered as a loving husband and a hard worker who enjoyed taking care of his home and working on cars. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Michael J. Pavlik. Richard is survived by his wife, Joyce L. Pavlik, of Greensburg; he is also survived by several nieces, nephews, friends, and his two special friends, his cats Baby and Tiger.
Family and friends will be received from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. A funeral liturgy will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home with the Rev. Salvatore Lamendola officiating. Interment will be private.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from July 1 to July 2, 2019
