Richard A. Pavlik, 63, of Greensburg, passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019. Born April 8, 1956, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late Michael A. Pavlik and Anna R. (Golden) Pavlik. Richard was a dedicated employee of Scott Electric, Greensburg, and a member of the Lloydsville Sportsmen Association. He will be remembered as a loving husband and a hard worker who enjoyed taking care of his home and working on cars. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Michael J. Pavlik. Richard is survived by his wife, Joyce L. Pavlik, of Greensburg; he is also survived by several nieces, nephews, friends, and his two special friends, his cats Baby and Tiger.

Family and friends will be received from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. A funeral liturgy will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home with the Rev. Salvatore Lamendola officiating. Interment will be private.

