Richard A. Rhome


1951 - 2019
Richard A. Rhome Obituary
Richard A. Rhome, 68, of Greensburg, died Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in his home. He was born Aug. 30, 1951, in Greensburg, a son of the late Eugene E. and Violet C. (Plonsky) Rhome. Prior to retirement, he had been employed by Jeannette Sheet & Glass Company, and later worked as a mason. He was Catholic by faith. Richard was a member of the Bovard Fireman's Club and the Fox Hill Athletic Association. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, John D. Rhome; his brother, Earl Rhome; and his sister, Kate Shepherd. He is survived by children, Richard Rhome, of Bradenville, Laura Rhome, of Arizona, and Austin Rhome; one grandchild; two brothers, Daniel Rhome (Pam), of Bovard, and George Rhome (Debbie), of South Connellsville; three sisters, Nadine Yokopenic (Jim), of Greensburg, Janice Weltz (Alan), of Houston, Texas, and Janet Johnson (Lawrence), of Bovard; and several nieces and nephews.
There will be no public visitation. Private interment will be in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery. LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg, is in charge of arrangements.
www.bachafh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 22, 2019
