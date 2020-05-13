Richard A. Stokoski, of Adams Township, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020. He was born on April 15, 1958, in New Kensington. He was the beloved husband of Michele (Trach) Stokoski; loving father of Melissa, Emily and Bethany; son of Rose (Nicklus) Stokoski and the late William Stokoski Jr.; and son-in-law of Veronica Trach and the late George A. Trach. He is survived by his aunts, Lillian Sepelyak, Mary Carrai and Margie Stokoski; and five cousins who were like brothers to him: Michael Sepelyak, Robert Sepelyak, Philip Carrai, Kevin Carrai and Gary Carrai. Rich is also survived by many in-laws, nieces, nephews and cousins. He was a 1976 graduate of Valley High School, a 1980 graduate of Indiana University of Pennsylvania and a 1991 Graduate of Carnegie Mellon University, where he earned an MBA. He was an employee of Alcoa for 30 years, starting in Pittsburgh and moving to work in locations in Michigan and Texas. He ended his career in the Pittsburgh office on the North Shore. Rich was passionate about cars and owned a 1984 Porsche 944. He was a member of the Porsche Club, took professional driving lessons and enjoyed high-speed driving on racetracks in Michigan and Ohio. He enjoyed music and was a trumpet player with a band in the 1970s and '80s. Rich also enjoyed playing tennis, competing in singles and doubles matches for more than 20 years. He participated for several years on a senior rowing team through the Three Rivers Rowing Association in Pittsburgh. Rich was a member of St. Kilian Catholic Church in Cranberry Township. He loved his dog Spanky, his trusted pet for 16 years. He was a big Pittsburgh sports fan and enjoyed attending Pirates and Penguins games. He always looked forward to his annual vacation trip with his wife and daughters. Rich will be sadly missed by his family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Kilian Catholic Church, 7076 Franklin Road, Cranberry Township, PA 16066. Due to the current coronavirus situation, visitation and services are private. Memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to Devlin Funeral Home of Cranberry Township.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store