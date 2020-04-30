|
|
Richard Allen "Sleepy" Sunder passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020, in his Greensburg home surrounded by his loving family. Richard Sr., 91, was born March 31, 1929, in Jeannette, the son of the late Verie (St. Peter) and Carl E. Sunder. Richard was the ultimate family man. He deeply loved and cherished his wife of 62 years, Betty Jean, and his children and grandchildren. BJ was the first and only woman he ever loved, he absolutely adored her. His incredible work ethic afforded each of his six children to experience a wonderful childhood and prepared them to be successful adults and parents. His children have fond memories of camping trips, ice skating at Saint Vincent Lake and parties/picnics with close friends and neighbors. Although he was extremely devoted to his business, working 12-15 hours a day, he always made time for his kids and grandkids sporting events, concerts and school functions. While attending St. Vincent College, Richard took a summer job on a surveying crew after his junior year and quickly realized becoming a surveyor superseded his desire to be a dentist. He worked for the Pennsylvania Department of Highways, Weaver Construction and Morris Ramsey Surveying before partnering with draftsman John Stein and forming Stein, Sunder and Associates Surveying Firm. Stein & Sunder had more than 50 years of success, Richard continuing to accept small jobs in recent months. He was highly respected in his field, contracted by builders, architects, realtors and private landowners throughout Western Pennsylvania. Richard was a past exalted ruler and trustee of the Jeannette Elks Lodge BPOE No. 486, a member for more than 52 years. He was a devoted Jeannette Jayhawk fan, attending football and basketball games routinely with Betty Jean, along with countless sporting events involving their children and grandchildren. He was also passionate about local sports, a Pittsburgh Steelers season ticket holder for the past 47 years, witnessing more than 30 playoff games, including six AFC Championships. Sleepy loved to sail, he and Betty Jean took the boat to several local lakes for the day including Donegal, Somerset and Yellow Creek. "The Lot", the family camp in the Laurel Mountains was his "Slice of Heaven" and has been enjoyed by family and friends over the years. Richard was extremely generous, donating his time to Meals on Wheels, Habitat for Humanity, the Red Cross and monetarily to several local and national charities. He was a member of Sacred Heart Church in Jeannette, volunteering every lent for the weekly fish fry as well as other events. He was an avid reader, accomplished woodworker, baseball coach and a huge fan of live concerts at the Palace Theater and St. Clair Park. Richard loved to ride his bike and road every day on the 5 Star Trail in Greensburg. It didn't matter if he was riding with the family on a local trail, at the beach, in the mountains or just around his neighborhood, being on his bike was his "Happy Place". Richard will be missed not only by his family and friends, but also by people who came to know his face over the years at Jayhawk games, Heinz Field, the bike trail, concerts and numerous places he enjoyed visiting as part of his routine. In addition to his parents, Richard was predeceased by his wife, Betty Jean Greiner Sunder, in 2013; and a brother, Charles H. Sunder. He is survived by his children, Ann E. Wade (Richard), Richard A. Sunder Jr. (Patti), Ellen S. Curtis (Richard), Gwen M. Diddle (Kenneth), Samuel C. Sunder (Jewel) and Barry G. Sunder (Stephanie); 17 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild; a brother-in-law, John W. Greiner; and numerous nieces and nephews. The Sunder family would like to say a special thanks to AHN Hospice and Liz Kyte in their time of need. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Jeannette Library, 500 Magee Ave., Jeannette, PA 15644. Clelian Heights School, 135 Clelian Heights Lane, Greensburg, PA 15601, or , 135 Clelian Heights Lane, Greensburg, PA 15601. At this time, due to the current health concerns and recommendations, all services for Richard will be private. Richard's family will schedule a memorial service and celebration of life at a future time and place to be announced. The JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., Jeannette, is entrusted with arrangements.