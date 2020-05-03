Richard Allen Tylka, of Angier, N.C., passed away peacefully Thursday, April 30, 2020, in Raleigh with family at his bedside, following a 35-year struggle with heart disease. He was the son of the late Michael Leo Tylka and Clara Julia (Kurincak) Tylka, Richard was born Feb. 1, 1935, in Standard Shaft, a small row house village near Mt. Pleasant. He was preceded in death by his sister, Dr. Eleanor Tylka, a prominent pediatrician who lived in Upper St. Clair at the time of her death. He grew up in the small coal-mining town of Ronco, about an hour south of Pittsburgh. His parents later moved to Carmichaels, where they spent nearly 40 years creating warm and lasting memories for their children and grandchildren. In 1953, Richard chose to serve his country by enlisting in the Army during the Korean War. After training at Fort Knox, Ky., he was stationed at Fort Devens, Mass., as a cryptanalyst. Quickly learning the emerging technologies, he became an instructor in the important codebreaking skillset which was leveraged throughout the Cold War era. Honorably discharged in 1956, he then earned a BS degree in math and science from California University of PA and a master's degree in education: principals program from West Virginia University. He began his career as a high school math teacher at Groveton High School (now West Potomac High School) in Alexandria, Va., where he met his future bride, an English teacher from Morgantown, W.Va., Janice Elaine (DeVault) Tylka, now of Angier. United in marriage at the former St. Mary's Church in Leckrone, Pa., on May 27, 1961, they were married nearly 59 years. Richard's wonderful life will be honored by the lives of his four children, Karen (Tylka Zaruba) Feller (and husband Phil Feller), of Chapel Hill, NC, Jacqueline Tylka of Angier, N.C., Richard Tylka Jr., of Columbus, Ohio, and Michael Tylka (and wife Michele), of Raleigh, N.C.; 10 grandchildren, Daniel Tylka (and wife Sarah), Anastasia Tylka (and fiance Ian Carson), Clayton, Nicholas, and Jonathan Tylka, Jennifer and Neil Zaruba, Andrew, Evan, and Megan Tylka; two sisters-in-law, Jacqueline (Ray) Falker, and Jean (the late Richard) Devault; as well as nieces, nephews, cousins; and one aunt, Louisa (the late Frank) Tylka, of Greensburg. Professionally, Richard transferred his technical and teaching skills to a career in computing and was part of the earliest era of commercial data processing, beginning as data processing instructor at RCA Corp. in Washington, D.C., in the early 1960s. He became proficient in early computer machine language, punch cards, and later Assembler language and COBOL. As instructor at Forbes Trail Tech, Allegheny County Schools, Pittsburgh, he designed (possibly the first) computer programming curriculum for high school students. He was a charter member of the Pittsburgh franchise of one of the country's first computer technical schools, the Institute of Computer Management (later a Division of Litton Industries). "ICM for IBM" was a theme shared by his students. As national education director for ICM, he traveled across the U.S. to many of their satellite schools. Next employed as senior systems analyst, he was charged with automating West Virginia University's data. Like many professionals in this new computer management field, he was employed at several companies and changed roles working for Univac and Incoterm before working on the development of modems and automated banking at Mellon Bank in Pittsburgh. In 1976, he moved his family to Lancaster, Ohio, south of Columbus, where he was senior systems analyst in finance and business at OCLC, a non-profit corporation (Online Computer Library Center) until his disabling heart attack in 1985. Technology had a part to play throughout his life. In childhood Richard spent hours listening to radio programs such as "The Shadow" on his parents' 1938 Zenith radio with his sister, and he converted an old backyard chicken coop into a photographic darkroom. In the early 1970s, his children recall him bringing home large computer equipment on which they used to play games such as hangman and battleship (years before the personal home computer). They later learned that he had developed these games on his own just for them. He became an early adopter of satellite TV, and more recently hosted children, grandchildren and even a few cats to movie nights with Netflix. Although he was forced to retire at age 50, the OCLC Disability and Pension benefits along with the miracles of modern medicine and technology helped Richard enjoy a lengthy period with his family and loved ones following his successful career. He took to the art of grandparenting very well, always coming up with ideas such as making a statue for baseballs to be thrown at, making a pulley for targets to be moved across a creek for BB guns and using his craftsmanship to build treehouses for the kids. In retirement, he also became the family cook and baker. He was famous for his homemade pies. It was not uncommon for an apple pie to accompany him on a regular doctor visit as well as to family events. In 1999, he started making wine from backyard grapes and he continued that hobby to the present. Before his heart attack, he completed many home improvement projects, which he called therapy. He told entertaining stories of his past in Ronco and the Army and documented many of his memories in "My Recollections of Ronco." "PapPap," as he was affectionately known by his grandkids (and many others), enjoyed reading, beach vacations, fishing, watching TV in his recliner, playing an occasional game of chance, and leading the family through a traditional Polish Christmas Eve dinner celebration each year. He and Jan spent 23 winter seasons enjoying the northern Gulf Coast of Florida and Alabama. Richard was a lifelong Roman Catholic and parishioner of Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral in Raleigh. He was a member of the American Legion for over 60 years. Being mindful of the medical guidelines of covid-19, public visitation is postponed. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date at Visitation Church in Mt. Pleasant, with interment to follow in Transfiguration Cemetery. Military honors will be accorded by the Mt. Pleasant American Legion Honor Guard. Arrangements have been entrusted to BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, 406 E. Washington St., Mt Pleasant, as well as BRYAN-LEE FUNERAL HOME in Garner, N.C. To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 3, 2020.