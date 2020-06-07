Richard A. Tylka
2020 - 2020
Richard Allen Tylka, of Angier, N.C., passed away peacefully, in Raleigh, N.C., with his family at his bedside, following a 35-year struggle with heart disease. Arrangements have been entrusted to BROOKS FUNERAL HOME INC., 406 E. Washington St., Mt. Pleasant. Visitation will be held from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday June 14, in the funeral home, where a blessing service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday, June 15, followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in Visitation Roman Catholic Church, with the Rev. Richard Kosisko as celebrant. Interment will follow in Transfiguration Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Richard's name to Transitions LifeCare, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607, www.transitionslifecare.org, or to Wounded Warrior Project, 4899 Belfort Road, Jacksonville, FL 32256, woundedwarriorproject.org. To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
14
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Brooks Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
JUN
14
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Brooks Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
JUN
15
Service
09:30 AM
Brooks Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
JUN
15
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Visitation Roman Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brooks Funeral Home Inc
406 Washington St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
(724) 547-3800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
