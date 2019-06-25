Richard "Tucci" Amatucci, 62, of Latrobe, passed away Friday, June 21, 2019. He was born Jan. 28, 1957, in Westmoreland County, a son of Helen Marie (Gallagher) Amatucci, of Leetsdale, and the late Frank John Amatucci. In 1988, Tucci was one of the four original men who resided with Community Living Care Inc. at its first group home on Walnut Street in Greensburg, where he made many, many friends who will miss him dearly. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his siblings, Frances Amatucci, of Sewickley, Ronald (Debra) Amatucci, of Mansfield, Ohio, Nancy (Bill) Kirtley, of Greenbrier, Tenn., Anthony Amatucci, of Leetsdale, and Christine Amatucci, of Allentown, N.J.; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews; and his dear friend, Ricky Mears.

Family and friends will be received from 10 a.m. until the time of service at noon Wednesday at KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME, 524 N. Main St., Greensburg. Interment will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Westmoreland County, P.O. Box 1552, Greensburg, PA 15601; or Animal Friends, 216 Depot St., Youngwood, PA 15197. For online condolences and information, please visit www.kepplegraft.com.