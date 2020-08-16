Richard Anderson

Richard "Dick" Anderson, 75, of Clearwater, Fla., lost his fight with cancer on May 25, 2020. He formerly lived in Cleveland, Ohio, and Mt. Pleasant, Pa. Dick was born and raised in Mt. Pleasant by his grandparents, Joseph and Elizabeth Bert, along with his twin brother, Frank, and his two aunts, Betty and Patty Bert. Dick was a graduate of Ramsey High School and always returned to Mt. Pleasant for class reunions to reconnect with old friends. After graduation, Dick joined the Air Force. After his discharge, he went to Cleveland, Ohio, to work for Ford Motor Co. Upon retirement, he moved to Clearwater, Fla. When Dick lived in Cleveland, he always came back to Mt. Pleasant to spend the holidays with family. Dick stayed at Aunt Pats house with his cousins, Tammy Minoski and Cheryl Singer, enjoying good food and company. Dick was preceded in death by his parents, Oral G. Anderson and Ann (Bert) Anderson, of Kansas City, Kan;, and his twin brother, Frank, of Lima, Ohio. Dick was survived by three nephews, Robert Anderson, Frank Anderson, and Michael Anderson, of Lima, Ohio; and numerous cousins. Interment for Dick will be a private ceremony at St. Pius X Cemetery in Mt. Pleasant.



