Richard B. Pettican, of Greensburg, passed away Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. He was born May 12, 1932, in Pittsburgh, and grew up with his siblings, Jack, James, Audrey and Joan, in Pittsburgh. He was preceded in death this year by his wife, Cecelia (Coyne) Pettican; and daughter-in-law, Lisa K. Pettican. He is survived by a daughter, Megan; his son, Richard (Brad); and grandchild, Nathaniel and his wife, Samantha. Megan and Brad will always picture him at the table doing paperwork with a large glass of iced tea and a pack of Pall Mall cigarettes. Richard had a lifelong appreciation for music and was an accomplished piano player, especially classical selections. Once the work of the day was done, the sound of the piano would pervade the house. He was a passionate reader, filling many bookcases with history (particularly military), spy/espionage and science fiction novels. Richard enjoyed baseball, whether it was coaching his son or watching his grandson's every game. He also enjoyed fishing of all types and always had an aquarium. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him, but especially, Megan, Brad and Nathan, for whom he was always willing to do whatever he could. Richard was a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh, and a longtime employee of Mine Safety Appliances, first as a salesman and later as an executive, after which he created his own consulting company. Private burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery in Harrisburg beside his wife, Cecelia. Richard's family has entrusted his care to the CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Humane Society of Westmoreland County, P.O. Box 1552, Greensburg, PA 15601. To share your memories and photos or offer your condolences, please visit us at www.pantalone.com
