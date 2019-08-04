Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Bankosh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard C. Bankosh Jr.


1972 - 06
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard C. Bankosh Jr. Obituary
Richard C. Bankosh Jr., 47, of Greensburg, died suddenly Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Richard was born June 18, 1972, a son of the late Mary Ann Bankosh and Richard Bankosh Sr. He is survived by his sister, Jaime L. Bankosh, of Greensburg; his brother, Jonathan M. Bankosh, of Irwin; a nephew, Joseph S. Wagner, of Greensburg; four stepchildren; and several grandchildren, cousins, aunts and uncles. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Cheryl Bankosh.
A remembrance will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at Grandview Fire Hall in Jeannette for friends and relatives.
Donations can be made directly to the family at the remembrance.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.