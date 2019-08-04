|
Richard C. Bankosh Jr., 47, of Greensburg, died suddenly Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Richard was born June 18, 1972, a son of the late Mary Ann Bankosh and Richard Bankosh Sr. He is survived by his sister, Jaime L. Bankosh, of Greensburg; his brother, Jonathan M. Bankosh, of Irwin; a nephew, Joseph S. Wagner, of Greensburg; four stepchildren; and several grandchildren, cousins, aunts and uncles. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Cheryl Bankosh.
A remembrance will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at Grandview Fire Hall in Jeannette for friends and relatives.
Donations can be made directly to the family at the remembrance.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 4, 2019