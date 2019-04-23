Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home - Latrobe
1500 Ligonier St
Latrobe, PA 15650
(724) 537-5575
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Coppersmith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard C. Coppersmith

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Richard C. Coppersmith Obituary
Richard Clark Coppersmith, 50, of Unity Township, passed away peacefully Monday, April 22, 2019, at his home.
Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at HARTMAN-GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home chapel. Private interment will be in Unity Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family. To view the full obituary, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Apr. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free pre-planning info compliments of Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home in Latrobe
Learn More