|
|
Richard Clark Coppersmith, 50, of Unity Township, passed away peacefully Monday, April 22, 2019, at his home.
Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at HARTMAN-GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home chapel. Private interment will be in Unity Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family. To view the full obituary, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Apr. 23, 2019