Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
2072 Route 130
Pleasant Unity, PA 15676-0504
(724) 423-2566
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
2072 Route 130
Pleasant Unity, PA 15676-0504
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
2072 Route 130
Pleasant Unity, PA 15676-0504
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:30 AM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
2072 Route 130
Pleasant Unity, PA 15676-0504
View Map
Richard C. Dillon


1939 - 2020
Richard C. Dillon Obituary
Richard C. Dillon, 80, of Mt. Pleasant Township, died Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at Rucki Hospice Care Center, in Zephyrhills, Fla. He was born June 6, 1939, in Acme, a son of the late Carl M. and Mary (Schoski) Dillon. Prior to retirement, he worked at Latrobe Steel and was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Trauger. Dick enjoyed camping, fishing and casinos and spending his winters in Florida. He was also a member of Kecksburg Firemens, Calumet Community, Hecla Sportsmens, United Amvets, United Slovak, Norvelt Firemens and Possum Hollow Rod and Gun clubs. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sons, Ricky and Bryan R. Dillon; a sister, Betty Jane Keberley; and his brother, James Dillon. He is survived by his wife, Marlene L. (Zelenske) Dillon; three children, Jaydine Dillon, at home, Ryan Dillon and wife, Tina, of Derry, and Nicole Blum and husband, Micha, of Minnesota; eight grandchildren, Hannah, Sophia, Claire, Shane, Christopher, Michael, Johnathan and Asha; a sister, Dorothy Voytek, of Acme; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 2072 Route 130, Pleasant Unity, where funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday with the Rev. Sam Scheiderer officiating. Private interment will be in St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant Township.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to . www.bachafh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jan. 23, 2020
