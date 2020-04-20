|
|
Richard Charles Lewis, 72, of Port St. Lucie, Fla., formerly of the Ludwick section of Greensburg, passed away peacefully Monday, April 13, 2020, in Tradition, Fla. Richard was born Jan. 19, 1948, a son of the late Theodore Lewis and Mary Brown Lewis. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sister, Marva Wentzel, brother, Theodore "Butch" Lewis; and sister, Cora Sanders. Richie was a 1966 graduate of Greensburg Salem High School. After graduation, Richard enlisted in the Armed Forces in 1967 and did a tour in Vietnam. Richard was employed through the Westmoreland County youth service center, working at the Juvenile Detention Center as an officer. In addition to his career at the Westmoreland County juvenile detention center, he served as president of the Juvenile Detention Center Association for two years. Richard was the first African American elected to the Greensburg Salem School District school board. He was passionate about education and change. He served on the school board for four years and was an active parent in school district as well. A lover of his community and family, he cherished those moments of gathering with everyone, sharing laughs, telling stories from the "old neighborhood" and creating memories. He loved his Pittsburgh Steelers, tennis, and spending time on the beach or going on long rides. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Lawana "C" Lewis; two daughters, Rochelle Coleman, her partner, Nolan Wallace, of Gastonia, N.C., and daughter, Erica Lewis, of Sunrise, Fla. In addition to his wife and daughters, Richie is also survived by seven grandchildren whom he so much adored, Anthony Glenn, Ajha Coleman, Ajrion McCargo, Alina Hansinger, Camille Hansinger, Olivia Hansinger, and Lucas Hansinger; and great-grandson, Bentley Glenn. He is also survived by siblings, Joseph Lewis and wife, Beverly; sisters, Beverly Lewis, and Renee Ianni and husband, Michael Ianni. Richie was fondly known as "Uncle Rich" to a host of nieces and nephews all of Greensburg and Pittsburgh areas. He was a friend to many and a pillar in his community. He will be truly missed beyond words.