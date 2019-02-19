|
Richard C. Pearson, of Marietta, Ga., formerly of Greensburg, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019. He was born Oct. 1, 1936, in Wilkes Barre. He is survived by his beloved wife, Eleanore, of 56 years; their three children, Amy Louise Pearson Emili and husband, Phillip, Charles Huntingdon Pearson and wife, Lisa, and Ann Kathryn Pearson Charles and husband, Dean. Also surviving are the following grandchildren, Anthony Emili, Tanner Emili, Miles Pearson, Gracen Charles and Jenna Charles; and one great-granddaughter, Aubree Emili. Also surviving are his nieces, Kelly Pearson Carpenter and Lisa Pearson Ringling, and nephews, Mark Pearson and Scott Pearson. He was predeceased by his parents; brother, Allan; twin brother, Roland; and sister, Carol.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019, in St. Catherine's Episcopal Church, 571 Holt Road, Marietta, GA 30068.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions may be made to St. Catherine's Episcopal Church, 571 Holt Road, Marietta, GA 30066; or Family Promise of Cobb County, 1823 Blackwell Road, Marietta, GA 30066.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Feb. 19, 2019