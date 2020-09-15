1/
Richard C. Szostak
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard C. Szostak, 76, of Latrobe, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at his residence. He was the beloved husband of 56 years to Sandy L. (Swartz) Szostak; loving father of Annette M. Szostak, Richard E. (Sheila) Szostak and David C. Szostak; cherished grandfather of Cheyenne L. Dunbar and Shane W. Dunbar; and caring brother of Robert (Mitsie) Szostak, Barb Szostak and Matthew Szostak. He was preceded in death by his parents, Matthew and Helen (Bock) Szostak. Richard was a dedicated family man and a loving husband and father. He was a hardworking, gentle soul. Friends and family will be received from 10 a.m. until the time of a blessing service at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY INC., 118 Shaw Ave., Turtle Creek, 412-823-1950. Interment will follow at Restland Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Western Pennsylvania Parkinson Foundation, 575 Lincoln Ave. No. 101, Bellevue, PA 15202, or online at https://pfwpa.org. www.jobefuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jobe Funeral Home
118 Shaw Ave.
Turtle Creek, PA 15145
412-823-1950
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jobe Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved