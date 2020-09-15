Richard C. Szostak, 76, of Latrobe, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at his residence. He was the beloved husband of 56 years to Sandy L. (Swartz) Szostak; loving father of Annette M. Szostak, Richard E. (Sheila) Szostak and David C. Szostak; cherished grandfather of Cheyenne L. Dunbar and Shane W. Dunbar; and caring brother of Robert (Mitsie) Szostak, Barb Szostak and Matthew Szostak. He was preceded in death by his parents, Matthew and Helen (Bock) Szostak. Richard was a dedicated family man and a loving husband and father. He was a hardworking, gentle soul. Friends and family will be received from 10 a.m. until the time of a blessing service at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY INC., 118 Shaw Ave., Turtle Creek, 412-823-1950. Interment will follow at Restland Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Western Pennsylvania Parkinson Foundation, 575 Lincoln Ave. No. 101, Bellevue, PA 15202, or online at https://pfwpa.org
