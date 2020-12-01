Richard C. Wallat, 70, of Greensburg, died Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, after a long and hard fought battle with lung cancer. Rich resided in Greensburg after his retirement from U.S. Steel, but his heart never left his hometown of Philadelphia. He is survived by his three children, Heather (Mike) Morocco, Richard Wallat and Michelle (Anthony) Simoncini; and his eight grandchildren, Ella, Chase, Miles, Bryce, Tristan, Cayden, Hudson and Asher. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Lena, and his brother, Ken. His family will celebrate his life at a private memorial service Wednesday at Harrold Zion Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that your generosity be directed to those who helped support him in his battle, namely, Meals on Wheels or Harrold Zion Lutheran Church.KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME was entrusted with the arrangements. For online condolences and information, please visitlinewww.kepplegraft.com
