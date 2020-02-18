|
Richard "Richie" Catone, 82 years young, passed into the world he had been waiting for, to be reunited with his loved ones and friends, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Westmoreland Manor, Greensburg, with his daughter Cindy and son-in-law Gary at his side. Rich was born March 29, 1937, in Yukon and was the son of the late Joseph and Susie (Cicci) Catone. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by wife Merrijo (Cochenour) Catone after 51 years of marriage; daughter, Lisa Jo Catone; brothers, Jerome and Emil Catone; sisters-in-law, Eleanor Catone and Marge Catone; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and a niece. Rich began a full and active life when at the age of 7 he first pumped gasoline into a Model A Ford at his Uncle Amerigo (Medy) Cicci's Ford dealership in Yukon. At the age of 14, he began working there daily after school. He served as president (for 5 years) of the South Huntingdon Township High senior class of 1955. He became a junior fireman and served as the corresponding secretary of the Yukon South Huntingdon Township Volunteer Fire Company. After working as a service station manager for J.M Celapino and Sons, he bought one of their businesses in downtown West Newton and operated it as Catone's Town Tire. He also worked for Wagner Tire and Recap, Suchko Gas and Oil and U.S. Steel. In 1972, his wife Merrijo started a heating oil business, Catone Oil Co., while he worked as a supervisor for U.S. Steel at the Christy Park Works in McKeesport, where they were manufacturing bombs for the war in Vietnam. After the war was over, he and Merrijo operated the business for a total of 41 years before selling it to Export Fuel Co. Inc. He attended California University of Pennsylvania for two years; served as the treasurer of the West Newton Rotary Club; was a member of Westmoreland Columbus 500 Club; was president of the Pittsburgh Petroleum Association, where he was honored with a lifetime membership; served on the board of directors of the Pennsylvania Petroleum Association; was a lifetime member of the West Newton Sportsmen Association; was a charter member of the Fifth District Democratic Club; and was a member of Blyth Lodge No. 593 (joined 1972) with 48 years of membership, serving as Worshipful Master in 1979. He was a 32nd degree Mason in the Valley of Pittsburgh and a Shriner in the Syrian Temple of the Shrine. He attended the former Gratztown Primitive Methodist Church, where he conducted the opening prayers for the various services and always looked forward to the inspiring Christmas Eve service. He often served in the pulpit for the late Rev. Donald Dalke when the reverend was unable to officiate. He is survived by his daughter, Cynthia Sue Sherwin (Gary), of Yukon; grandsons, Matthew Sherwin (Charles Miller), of Pittsburgh, Stephen Sherwin (Nikki), of McKeesport, and Cody Korman (Kayla), of Kent, Ohio; granddaughter, LacyJo Catone; great-grandchildren, Jacob, James and Allie Mae Sherwin, and Casen Catone Korman; also the "sons" he never had, David Beckner, of West Newton, John Neeson, of California, and Butch Toth, of Wyano, each members of his extended family. As Merrijo and Lisa Jo were fighting cancer, Rich began having problems with staying conscious and was admitted to Excela Westmoreland Hospital, where he was diagnosed with sepsis. He recovered from two episodes of sepsis shock but was unable to work and then became a resident of Westmoreland Manor. The family would like to thank the staff of Westmoreland Manor, Dr. Thomas DeGregory and particularly the staff of the A-2 unit, for all the care and love they gave him. The family would also like to thank Heartland Hospice for their comforting care. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at J. WILLIAM McCAULEY JR. FUNERAL HOME, 901 Vine St., West Newton, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday.