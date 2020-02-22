|
|
Richard D. Bates, 81, of Latrobe, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at Bethlen Home, Ligonier. Born July 9, 1938, in Youngstown, he was a son of the late Richard D. Bates and Emma (Shanefelter) Bates. Richard was a member of Sacred Heart Church, Youngstown. Prior to his retirement, he had been employed at Latrobe Steel Co. He was a veteran of the Air Force and a member of the American Legion Post No. 982. Richard loved the outdoors, whether it was riding his motorcycle, golfing with friends in various leagues, or hunting and fishing, especially walleye fishing at Lake Erie. He also was a skilled woodworker who built his own home. He was dedicated to his grandchildren, and loved following his granddaughter's softball games. On Sundays, he enjoyed meals at Eat n Park or Valley Dairy. He will be remembered as a good friend and neighbor with an even-tempered attitude. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by the mother of his children, Judith Anne (Johnston) Bates; two brothers, Marron and Donald Bates; and a nephew, Ronald Bates. Richard is survived by two sons, Timothy J. Bates and his wife, Donna, of Greensburg, and Christopher J. Bates and his wife, Elizabeth, of Melbourne, Fla.; one daughter, Jill A. Lisankis and her husband, James, of Johnstown; he was a loving "Pappy" to his five grandchildren, Alyssa, Ryan, Rachel, Tyler and Amy Bates, and his great-granddaughter, Ariel; he is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. Military services will be conducted at 10:15 a.m. Monday in the funeral home, by the Latrobe Derry Veterans Honor Guard. A funeral liturgy will be held at 11 a.m. Monday in the funeral home, with the Rev. James Podlesny, O.S.B. officiating. Interment will follow at Unity Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Bethlen Communities, 125 Kalassay Drive, Ligonier, PA 15658. To sign the online guestbook, send condolences, or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.